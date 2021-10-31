Tom Holland admits to being 'terrified' of this Spider-Man enemy

While Tom Holland taking on the famous role of Spiderman his upcoming project may be something he is not ready for as he recently revealed that he is terrified of Doctor Octopus aka Otto Octavius in Alfred Molina’s Spider-Man movies.



In the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, it promises the return of the iconic villain from the original 2004 Spider-Man 2 movie.

However, in an interview with Empire magazine, the actor said that he was absolutely terrified of him when he first saw him as a kid.

"I was obsessed with [Sam] Raimi's movies. I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to. And I remember, as I kid, being terrified of him", he said.

The movie is set to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.