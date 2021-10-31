Bebe Rexha turns into Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween, see pics Photo Credit: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha turned into a sight to behold as she recreated an iconic look for this year’s Halloween and the fans can’t stop gushing over the singer’s costume.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Say My Name songster dropped a gorgeous picture of herself, dolled up as the late Anna Nicole Smith, on Saturday, October 30th.

Bebe chose to stun a white satin ball gown with an intricate embellishment and puffed sleeves. Meanwhile, a massive floral bouquet enhanced her overall look.

She also recreated a shot of Nicole exchanging vows with J. Howard.

The 32-year-old singer captioned the post, “Icon Anna Nicole Smith getting married to J. Howard Marshall II.”

Sharing a warmth wish with her followers, the pop star wrote, “Happy Halloween Eve.”



