Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she recreates Britney Spears’ iconic look

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber can’t stop gushing over wife Hailey Bieber after the latter recreated the iconic looks of Britney Spears for Halloween.



The Lonely singer turned to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Hailey, where she recreates Spears’ most famous look (Catholic schoolgirl outfit) from her debut music video, ‘Baby One More Time’.

He posted the photo with caption “Baby you killed this.”

Justin Bieber also extended love to the Crazy singer. “@britneyspears we love you.”

Earlier, recreating Britney’s iconic looks for Halloween, Hailey paid a rich tribute to the US singer.

She said, “Happy Halloweekend. The first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since.”

Hailey also shared the same photos in her Insta Stories.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.