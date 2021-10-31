Zayn Malik’s record label drops him after split with Gigi Hadid, reports

Zayn Malik has been reportedly dropped by his US record label RCA amid his split from Gigi Hadid.

The reports claimed that the label took the stern step ‘a while ago’ as the One Direction alum was getting “impossible to control.”

A news outlet, The Sun reported, "A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked."

"So many people who have worked with him have just given up," a sourced shared with the outlet.

The news publication also reported, "He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this."

The revelation came forth after the Pillow Talk singer's split with the super model followed by an altercation with her mother, Yolanda Hadid.