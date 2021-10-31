Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika dresses up for Halloween bash in UAE

Halloween season is here and Bollywood celebrities, who seems to enjoy spooky-themed dress up parties, are making the most out of it. The B Town’s power couple, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli wished fans a happy Halloween and shared glimpses of daughter Vamika’s look for the occasion.

The couple along with their 9-months-old daughter joined star cricketers Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, and their little ones for the Halloween celebrations.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. All the little kids were dressed up for the Halloween party.

The Sultan actress took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from the bash, where the kids donned the ghosts and batman costumes. Anushka and Virat’s little munchkin wore a butterfly costume with angel wings and a unicorn headband.

Sharing the pictures, the Pk actress wrote, “Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and @ishankishan too.”

Another group photo featured Anushka holding Vamika in her arms and smiling as Virat posed beside her. Cricketer Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Samaira, R Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan, Aadhya and Akhira were also a part of the picture. Sharing it, Anushka captioned it, “And also from us.”

Recently, Anushka and Vamika joined Virat in the UAE ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. The actress often shares posts and pictures from her tour with her fans and followers on social media.