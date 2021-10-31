Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha set to tie the knot next month: report

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his partner Patralekha are set to tie the knot next month after Diwali, according to media reports.



According to Indian media, the wedding of Rajkummar and Patralekha will take place between November 10 to 12.

The lovebirds have also informed their close friends about the nuptials, the Times of India reported.

The Roohi actor and Patralekha have not yet officially made the announcement of their wedding.

However, fans are so excited for the wedding of their favourite couple and eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

The couple has been dating each other for almost a decade now.

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao is currently seen in comedy film Hum Do Hamare Do, released on October 29, 2021.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.