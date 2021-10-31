Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock ‘begging’ to ‘put differences aside: source

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brand Blackstock has reportedly been ‘begging’ to have all their ‘differences put aside’ for ‘the sake for their kids’.
Yet, it seems The Voice coach “isn’t ready to play nice” after a lengthy and painful divorce battle.
According to OK! Magazine, a source admitted that Blackstock “is urging Kelly to put aside their differences and celebrate the holidays together with their kids [River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5].”
However, as it currently stands, “She has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn’t ready to play nice.”
For those unversed, the pair broke up and called it quits after seven years of marriage, back in 2020.
According to a previous report by the outlet, the divorce proceedings included a number of ‘messy and unsavoury’ moments where Blackstock petitioned to have their prenup nullified, in an attempt to ‘equally’ redistribute’ their assets.
However, the presiding judge at the time decided to retain their pre-existing agreement and only allowed the duo to split the income made during the course of their marriage.
