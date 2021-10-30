Amitabh Bachchan expresses grief over Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan mourned the sudden demise of Kannada filmstar Puneeth Rajkumar also known as “Appu” who passed away due to heart attack on Friday in Bengaluru.

The death of sandalwood actor who was only 46-years-old has left the entire nation and loved ones devastated including the Sholay star.

Taking to his blog, the veteran actor wrote, “Puneet Rajkumar, the younger son of the legendary icon of Kanada cinema, Raj Kumar, and a star in his own right, passed away today he was just 46 years, and this has put all of us in great shock. The family of late RajKumar have ever been extremely close (sic).”

Big B also mourned Rajkumar’s death on Twitter, he wrote, “T 4079 - .. a day of remorse and prayer .. two close to the family passed away today .. it is too dark.”



