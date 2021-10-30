 
October 30, 2021
Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of building ‘isolated escape’ after cutting out the Firm

By Web Desk
October 30, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have completely ‘isolated’ themselves by cutting the Royal Family out of their inner circle.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Tom Bower and during his interview with Closer Magazine he was quoted saying, “I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realise that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice.”

“They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it - but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future, when their children grow up with no family around them.”