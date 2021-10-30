Salman Khan cracks up Katrina Kaif with his singing in Bigg Boss 15

Indian superstar Salman Khan is crooning for Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15.
Fans will watch Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty grace their presence in this week's Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.
In a short clip shared by SONY TV, Katrina is spotted asking Salman to sing for her. Without further ado, Salman breaks in to singing O Mere Dil Ke Chaen while dancing.
Salman's funny steps leave everybody, including Katrina crack up.
Take a look:
