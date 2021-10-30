 
close
Saturday October 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Salman Khan cracks up Katrina Kaif with his singing in Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan sings 'Mere Dil Ke Chaen' for Katrina Kaif

By Web Desk
October 30, 2021
Salman Khan cracks up Katrina Kaif with his singing in Bigg Boss 15
Salman Khan cracks up Katrina Kaif with his singing in Bigg Boss 15

Indian superstar Salman Khan is  crooning for Tiger 3  co-star Katrina Kaif in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Fans will watch Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty grace their presence in this week's Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

In a short clip shared by SONY TV, Katrina is spotted asking Salman to sing for her. Without further ado, Salman breaks in to singing O Mere Dil Ke Chaen while dancing.

Salman's funny steps leave everybody, including Katrina crack up.

Take a look: