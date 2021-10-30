Ishaan Khatter reveals nickname of rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on her birthday

Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter showered love on his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on her 23rd birthday, saying “May the truth, strength and love always be with you.”



Taking to Instagram, the Phone Bhoot actor shared stunning photos of Ananya from their recent Maldives trip to wish her a very happy birthday.

The actor also disclosed the nickname of Ananya.

He wrote “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you” along with a heart emoji.

Ishaan and Ananya are rumoured to be dating. They also rang in the New Year in Maldives.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish the Khaali Peeli actor on her special day.

Katrina Kaif also dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section.

Katrina, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also extended love and sweet wishes to Ananya on her birthday.