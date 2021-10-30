 
close
Saturday October 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Zack Synder touches on Batman villains he wanted in DC movie universe

'Obviously, Catwoman is someone we talked about,' says Zack Snyder

By Web Desk
October 30, 2021
Zack Synder touches on Batman villains he wanted in DC movie universe
Zack Synder touches on Batman villains he wanted in DC movie universe

American film director Zack Snyder is touching on  his  take to  bring Batman villains into the DC  universe.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bro Bible,  Snyder talked about the villains he would like to see in The batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson.

 "Obviously, Catwoman is someone we talked about and had a concept of The Riddler we are talking about. Remember, The Riddler was the one who discovered the Anti-Life Equation on Earth in the specification scripts," said Snyder

Robert Pattinson's Batman is set to hit theaters in March 2022.