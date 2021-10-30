‘Angry Prince’ Harry struggled to ‘find himself’ without Meghan Markle

Experts admit Prince Harry was totally lost and had no sense of self-image before Meghan Markle stepped into the picture.



The interviewer for Podcast Royal, Andrew, made this claim and was quoted saying, “I think even when she fell for Harry she insisted that he went for counselling for the anger issues that he had.”

“And two, or three years before that, he was a very angry young man. He was taking on the world, he was taking on paparazzi photographers particularly.”

“He was stumbling out of bars dishevelled and the worse for wear for drink, and he didn’t seem to have a compass, he didn’t know which way to turn.”

“And at that time, he was struggling to find himself, struggling with the loss of his mother, and as a young man he wasn’t always the popular Harry of popular imagination.”

The interviewer went on to reference the time in Las Vegas where Prince Harry engaged in “pretty out there behaviour” when he stripped. “And he said himself, he was too much army, not enough prince."

“So Meghan, as she says herself, her favourite word is ‘classy’, and Harry wasn’t particularly classy three or four years beforehand.”

“He’d cleaned up his act, he’d got involved in the Invictus Games, he’d found his cause in life, and he stuck to that, helping disabled mentally injured soldiers and servicewomen to find themselves. And I think that was something that helped him find himself as well.”