Madonna receives flak for recreating Marilyn Monroe's death

Madonna is receiving criticism from fans for re-creating superstar Marilyn Monroe's death scene for V Magazine.

“For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to re-create Marilyn Monroe’s death bed,” wrote one of many critics who took issue with the the shots, with another responding, “Yuck. Gross and inappropriate.”

Madonna's new photo shoot was inspired by Bert Stern’s The Last Sitting- Monroe's final photo shoot before her death at the age of 36.

