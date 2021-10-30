Madonna receives flak for recreating Marilyn Monroe's death

Madonna is receiving criticism from fans for re-creating superstar Marilyn Monroe's death scene for V Magazine.
is being called to the carpet over “gross and inappropriate” photos recreating the scene of Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 death for a new photo shoot.
Critics are calling out the singer for her 'inappropriate' inspiration from the actress that passed away in 1962.
“For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to re-create Marilyn Monroe’s death bed,” wrote one of many critics who took issue with the the shots, with another responding, “Yuck. Gross and inappropriate.”
Madonna's new photo shoot was inspired by Bert Stern’s The Last Sitting- Monroe's final photo shoot before her death at the age of 36.
