Saturday October 30, 2021
Kanye West displays odd haircut amid divorce with Kim Kardashian

By Web Desk
October 30, 2021
American rapper Kanye West has debuted a bizarre hairstyle amid ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The Follow God rapper was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Miami, sporting  his new hairstyle.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to 'Ye' this year,  was also wearing   wearing heavy rubber rain boots despite the dry day.

Kanye's new  haircut comes after the singer  put up a  prosthetic mask of a Caucasian face for his taxi ride out of JFK Airport in New York.