Watch: Shah Rukh Khan played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan , Shanaya Kapoor's match

Ananya Panday turned 23 today and netizens can’t help but shower their loved filled wishes on the actor.
Among these wishes, a throwback moment, once shared by Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor, has emerged on surface when Shah Rukh Khan played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's football match.
SRK’s fans went crazy over the clip that shows the star-referee wearing a hooded jacket.
The Chennai Express star is seen reasoning with his son and cheering for Shanaya, “Yes Shanaya! it's a goal.”
He then cracks a joke, “This is our Indian way of getting into the football world cup final.”
The birthday girl looks adorable in a pink jacket, playing head-to-head with Aryan.
However, the Student of the Year 2 actor seemed unimpressed with her outfit selection as she dropped a comment under the video, “This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy.”
Maheep had shared the video in 2019 and captioned it, "Yaaaa shanayaaaa it’s a goallll #Not Always biased with the girls #NoOneLikeHiiim.”
Ishaan Khatter said, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you”
