Will Smith says he considered committing suicide in new mental health series

Will Smith confessed he had considered suicide while opening up about his mental health in the newly-dropped trailer of Best Shape of My Life.
The actor opened about his mental trauma in a clip from the video which was published on Friday.
He stated, "When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself."
The YouTube docuseries focuses on the Grammy award-winning actor's fitness and health adventures— but the actor confessed that there was a period in his life when he wanted to commit suicide during his darkest days.
At the end of the video, the multi-faceted tycoon seemed to read a personal piece from his memoir to his family with teary eyes.
He also took to Instagram and shared a video collection of his workouts with his fans earlier this month. "And to think Sundays used to be for muffins. #bestshapeofmylife," he mentioned in the caption.
