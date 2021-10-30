Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid continue to co-parent Khai amid split

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly broke up weeks ago but they remained in touch for the sake of their 13-month-old daughter, Khai.

After being in an on and off relationship for five years, the super model and One Director alum have parted their ways in a dramatic family feud.

However, a news outlet, Insider, has reported that their split this time seems permanent.

“(They) are definitely split for good,” it wrote.

According to the outlet, a source revealed, “the couple has been broken up ‘for weeks now’.. and they ‘decided they need this time for themselves’”.

Meanwhile, they both are still remaining in touch to diligently fulfill their duties as parents.

"It's obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together,” quoted the outlet.

"They have taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby," it added.

Based on the reports, Hadid family seems very upset with the 28-year-old singer while Gigi, on the other hand, is ‘very distraught over the situation’.