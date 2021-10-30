Veteran Bollywood actor Yusuf Hussain dies of Covid-19

Veteran Bollywood actor Yusuf Hussain passed away due to coronavirus at the age of 73 on Saturday.



Yusuf was being treated at a local hospital for Covid-19 in Mumbai, where he breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Filmmaker and his son-in-law Hansal Mehta has confirmed Yusuf’s death in an emotional post on social media.

Hansal tweeted, “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone.”

He continued, “To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’.”

“Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!,” he concluded.