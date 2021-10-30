Coldplay fawns over BTS for delivering amazing collaboration for ‘My Universe’

Coldplay recently sat down for a chat and showcased their gratitude towards BTS and their ‘amazing energy’ during their collaboration for My Universe.

The conversation arose while the group was being interviewed for You Quiz On The Block.

There, Jonny Buckland was the first to admit, “Working with BTS was absolutely wonderful. They were so lovely, so kind, and obviously unbelievably talented. And we’re so grateful for them, for singing on the song.”

Even Chris Martin chimed in and added, “It’s just been an amazing pleasure, and more than we could have dreamed.”

During the course of the interview, Martin also shared a message he’d like for the boys to hear and was quoted saying, “The only message we’d like to send to BTS is to say, ‘Thank you, and we love you.'”