Prince Andrew asks US court to dismiss ‘baseless’ case

New York: Britain´s Prince Andrew insisted his sexual assault accuser was out to profit from a "baseless lawsuit" against him as he asked a New York court to dismiss the case Friday.



In a filing in Manhattan, the Duke of York´s lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday" from her accusations against the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years," wrote attorney Andrew Brettler.

"This presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue filing frivolous lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose sullied reputation is only the latest collateral damage of the Epstein scandal," he added.

The 38-year-old sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August, claiming he sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under US state law.

Andrew, 61, has not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II´s second son accepted that he had been served legal papers in the case and was instructed to respond to the lawsuit by October 29.

His lawyers did so on Friday, requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed "for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."

Alternatively, they asked that Giuffre "provide a more definitive statement of her allegations."