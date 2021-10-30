Drake buys $5.5 million Richard Mille watch in celebration of his 35th birthday

Music sensation Drake dropped $5.5 million on a one-of-a-kind Richard Mille watch in celebration of his 35th birthday, which occurred this past Sunday October 24.

The Grammy-winning rapper treated himself to a seven-figure purchase for his 35th birthday, spending a whopping $5.5 million dollars on a rare Richard Mille watch, which was previously acquired by Pristine Jewelers in New York City, according to TMZ.



The rapper was also seen showing off the flashy timepiece in a shot that was shared to the business' official Instagram account on Thursday.

Drake looked dashing as he rocked a stylish blue velvet jacket on top of a cream-colored turtleneck sweater in the glammed-up shot. The Find Your Love singer contrasted his outerwear with a slim-fitting pair of white pants and a set of leather Chelsea-style boots.