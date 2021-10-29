Pakistan vs Afghanistan live score: T20 World Cup 2021 Pak vs Afg match ball by ball coverage

Pakistan go against Afghanistan in their third match of the Super 12 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium today (Friday).
Both teams, so far undefeated, will seek to seal their berth in the semi-finals of the world's biggest tournament.
The match will begin at 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).
Ball by ball updates of the match will be available below the line once the match commences:
