Pakistan's former cricketer Faisal Khan Afridi promoted to ICC’s International Panel of Umpires

LAHORE: Pakistan's former first-class cricketer Faisal Khan Afridi has been promoted to the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the decision has been taken after an internal assessment, review and appraisal process.
Afridi has replaced Shozab Raza, who will now continue to serve on the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.
Afridi has joined Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz on the international panel following impressive decision-making and displaying good man-management skills in domestic matches, the statement read.
The 43-year-old Faisal played 53 first-class matches from 1998-99 to 2007-08 and has, to date, officiated in three women’s ODIs, three women’s T20Is, 17 first-class matches, 13 List-A matches and 23 T20 matches.
