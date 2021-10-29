Duchess Camilla 'holds key' to pull Prince Charles away from royal responsibilities: report

An expert recently got candid about the “fun, naughty and spontaneous” relationship Duchess Camilla has with Prince Charles.
The body language expert even spilled the beans on the shocking tactics the Duchess uses when attempting to pull Prince Charles’ attention away from his royal duties.
The Sun’s Judi James made this claim and admitted that the couple’s wedding anniversary photograph hints at an extremely close personal relationship.
“This pose probably reveals more about the secret of Charles and Camilla’s marriage and enduring relationship than some of their royal appearances ever could.”
“Casually dressed and clutching their dogs, the pair’s body language resembles that of two giggly, naughty children rather than two high-ranking royals.”
Not only that, “She looks far more relaxed than him, holding her dog casually while Charles appears to be clutching his awkwardly, like a guitar.”
