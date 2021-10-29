Japan’s princess Mako weighs in on comparisons with Meghan Markle

Japan’s former princess Mako weighs in on the comparisons that are being thrown towards her regarding her alleged ‘similarities’ with Britain's Duchess Meghan Markle and HRH Prince Harry.



For those unversed, the princess answered this question during her official press conference.

There she was quoted saying, "As for the comparison, I don’t have any particular thoughts. I would like to refrain from answering any questions about my future personal life.”

At the end of the day, "What I would like is just to lead a peaceful life in my new environment. I am not considering giving any interviews at the moment.”