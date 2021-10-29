Mila Kunis reveals Ashton Kutcher got hospitalized twice due to pancreatitis

Kunis further stated that her husband's illness was indeed true, but that he was in fact 'downplaying it'

"He was drinking too much carrot juice," Kunis shared in an episode of the web series Hot Ones on Thursday.

During the conversation, host Sean Evans questioned the actress if Kutcher was dependent on grapes at one point and gave himself pancreatitis twice while preparing for his role as Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc, in the 2013 film Jobs.

Jobs would only consume a few specific fruits at a time, because of his neuroendocrine cancer. Ashton Kutcher in 2013 implemented his unusual eating habits only to get into character for the biopic.

Kunis further stated that her husband's illness was indeed true, but that he was in fact "downplaying it."

"He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," she told Evans. "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!"

Earlier, Kutcher shared about his illness, "My pancreas levels were completely out of whack," he recalled. "It was terrifying … considering everything," he said at the time following a screening of the film, according to USA Today.