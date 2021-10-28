 
Thursday October 28, 2021
By Web Desk
October 28, 2021
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle, mother step out for shopping amid star's wedding rumors

Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif were spotted stepping out of an ethnic wear store amid the star's wedding rumors with Vicky Kaushal.

For their day out, Suzanne wore a red top paired with beige pants whereas Isabelle donned a white T-shirt and a pair of shorts.

The mother-daughter duo's visit to ethnic stores in Mumbai comes after Katrina Kaif's wedding rumors with Vicky Kaushal.

Although the couple has not publicly announced their wedding, Katrina was seen at the special screening of Vicky’s latest film, Sardar Udham in Mumbai.