'Helpless' Prince Harry panicked after learning of Queen's hospital visit

Prince Harry could not stop from feeling helpless about being thousand miles away from the Queen during her stay at the hospital.
The Duke of Sussex went into panic mode after learning that his beloved grandmother isn't doing well.
“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her,” a royal insider revealed.
The father of two still “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” in person to his grandfather Prince Philip before his death in April, the source explained.
“[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother,” the insider told Us Weekly, noting that Harry is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again.”
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland and her appearance at COP26, after her doctors advised her to rest.
The rapper admitted that he apologized to Eminem for his insensitive remarks
Prior, who is ambidextrous, produced 95 large canvas paintings showing Lee
Experts believe the Firm will ‘hide’ Prince Andrew away from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee events
The conflict arose over the groom's wedding attire, William revealed in an interview earlier
Prince William’s growing need to remain in control has been unearthed by experts
Harry will not even spare his own father, who according to a royal expert, will be 'more in the firing line'