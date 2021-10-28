'Helpless' Prince Harry panicked after learning of Queen's hospital visit

The Duke of Sussex went into panic mode after learning that his beloved grandmother isn't doing well

Prince Harry could not stop from feeling helpless about being thousand miles away from the Queen during her stay at the hospital.



“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her,” a royal insider revealed.

The father of two still “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” in person to his grandfather Prince Philip before his death in April, the source explained.

“[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother,” the insider told Us Weekly, noting that Harry is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again.”

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland and her appearance at COP26, after her doctors advised her to rest.