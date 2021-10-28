Snoop Dogg and Eminem put years' long feud in the past

The rapper admitted that he apologized to Eminem for his insensitive remarks

Snoop Dogg and Eminem have put their years' long bitter feud to rest after the former apologised over his behaviour.



Addressing the matter on Wednesday, Snoop Dogg made an appearance on The Breakfast Club and shared a happy moment with his fans revealing he and Eminem are no longer feuding.

In a 40-minute interview, the legendary rapper admitted that he apologized to Eminem for his insensitive remarks and accepted responsibility for his part in the feud.



"Man, I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him," Snoop said, referring to his statement last year about Eminem,49, that he does not consider him among the top 10 rappers of all time.

"We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other," the rapper reiterated, as reported by PEOPLE.

Snoop Dogg, who will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, admitted to Eminem that he was wrong for making such a harsh remark.

"And I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes," he said. "I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."

Next year's Super Bowl halftime show will feature Snoop Dogg, Slim Shady, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, among others. The two rock icons had previously been at loggerheads after the West Coast emcee failed to include Eminem in his Top 10 rappers of all-time list.

"Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon," he said. "But to add Eminem, Kendrick, and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to show people why he is who he is."

He explained, "He wanted to get people what they want. This is an LA moment." Snoop, railed that he hoped to hear some Death Row records. He also thanked JAY-Z for putting the show together.

Eminem, the best-selling artist, also shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "Dre day in February. I'm there!" Meanwhile, Blige and Snoop Dogg wrote, "Let's Go!"