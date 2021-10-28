Prince Andrew will be ‘hidden away’ from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew is reportedly going to be hidden away for the entirety of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee events.



This claim’s been made by royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, in his book Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell And The Palace.

The conversation arose once Mr Cawthorne was referencing a claim made by a source from The Sun who claimed, “The plan is for him to be invisible during celebrations.”

Mr Cawthrone admitted at the time, “It is very sensible otherwise the attention would all be on Andrew.”

At the end of the day its important to remember, "It is an embarrassing situation for the Queen especially as she is stumping up for his defence. He just has to keep his head down.”