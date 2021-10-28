Pics: Angelina Jolie arrive at 'Eternals' cast party with daughters Shiloh, Zahara

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt got snapped as they graced the Eternals cast party, looking incredible with their mother, Angelina Jolie, on October 27th.

Whether it is their red carpet appearance or custody case tension, the Jolie-Pitt family is nowadays in the limelight.

Most recently, the Jolie-Pitt daughters secured this spot when they arrived at the glam-filled party at a private members’ club in London.

Zahara, 16, adorned a yellow off-shoulder dress with black sandals while Shiloh, 15, looked absolutely chic in a sheer blue jean jacket over a plain black top.

Instead of something classy, she paired her outfit with comfy black sneakers.

Shiloh Jolie-Pit and Zahara Jolie-Pit arrived at Eternals cast party in London

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old, Maleficent star looked as gorgeous as always in a sleek green smock dress and nude shaded heals.

The Hollywood diva had a natural-looking makeup on with her long hairs down.

Angelina Jolie arrived at Eternals cast party with her two daughters



