Prince Harry ‘feels helpless’ as royal family rally around Queen Elizabeth: source

Sources note that Prince Harry is currently reeling from immense helplessness seeing the rest of the royal family rally around Queen Elizabeth.

This news has been brought forward in a report by an Us Weekly source and according to their findings, "The royals went into a state of panic when they heard the Queen was admitted to hospital and are taking turns to call her daily and visit her at Windsor Castle."

The insider also went on to reveal that the moment Prince Harry learned of his grandmother’s ailing health he drove into “panic mode”.

"He felt helpless being 5000 miles away in Montecito and has been checking in non-stop with her."