Meghan Markle, Prince Harry desperate to ‘wrestle control’ of their story: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a witch hunt to try and ‘gain control’ of their story’ and are reportedly willing to ‘cut’ as many people off as necessary.

This observation has been brought forward by royal author Tom Bower. He started off by dubbing the couple’s approach a “poisonous choice” and told Closer magazine that Meghan may one day soon come to regret her ‘stubborn’ choices.

He was also quoted saying, “I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realise that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice.”

“They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it - but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future when their children grow up with no family around them.”