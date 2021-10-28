 
close
Thursday October 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Watch: When Harry Styles proposed to Indian fan in wedding dress

'Will you marry me?' Harry Styles asked his Indian fan

By Web Desk
October 28, 2021
When Harry Styles proposed to fan in a wedding dress
When Harry Styles proposed to fan in a wedding dress

American singer Harry Styles  earned loud cheers  from  audience when  he  picked out and proposed to a female fan during a 2014 concert.

In between a One Direction concert in Philadelphia, Styles popped in the big question, after  being told that there was a bride in the audience.  

 "I heard there was a girl here in her wedding dress. Is there a girl here in her wedding dress?" asked Harry on stage.

"Now I feel bad letting this go to waste so…” he said before he asked her name. “Priya?” he  confirmed the fan's name.

“Will you marry me?” Styles then asked,  getting applaud from all 1D fans in the audience.

Take a look: