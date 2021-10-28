Watch: When Harry Styles proposed to Indian fan in wedding dress

When Harry Styles proposed to fan in a wedding dress

American singer Harry Styles earned loud cheers from audience when he picked out and proposed to a female fan during a 2014 concert.

In between a One Direction concert in Philadelphia, Styles popped in the big question, after being told that there was a bride in the audience.



"I heard there was a girl here in her wedding dress. Is there a girl here in her wedding dress?" asked Harry on stage.

"Now I feel bad letting this go to waste so…” he said before he asked her name. “Priya?” he confirmed the fan's name.

“Will you marry me?” Styles then asked, getting applaud from all 1D fans in the audience.

