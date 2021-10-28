Olivia Rodrigo talks about M&Ms, other souvenirs from Joe Biden during White House visit

Singer Olivia Rodrigo is speaking about her VIP White House visit.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday, the 18-year-old singer shared details of her July visit to Joe Biden.

"He gave me a few gifts — he gave me those (referring to her Rayban sunglasses), he gave me some M&Ms and he gave me a shoehorn which was strange. It had the presidential emblem on it — I'm serious, it's in my house."



She continued,"The White House is just the coolest place, I was so nervous to go but I walked in there and there's like, all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner at — and all of this crazy stuff and I was scared I was gonna sneeze and break such a priceless artifact," she said.

"It was crazy but I walked out and didn't break anything," she assured.