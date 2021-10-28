Squid Game director reveals contract arrangements with Netflix: ‘I’m not rich’

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his current financial situation and contract arrangements with Netflix.

Director Hwang shared the details regarding his current financial situation during an interview with The Guardian.

There he started off by admitting, “I’m not that rich. But I do have enough.”

“I have enough to put food on the table,” the director later clarified. “And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

Given the international success of Squid Game since its release, many fans are still reeling over the allegedly ‘unfair’ contract arrangements between Hwang Dong-Hyuk and Netflix.

According to leaked documents, the nine-episode game show has cost nearly £15.5m to produce, which works out to almost £1.75m per instalment however, the return on this investment has been monumental for the streaming platform.