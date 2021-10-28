Chris Evans happy to be part of new Disney animated movie

American actor Chris Evans, who rose to eminence over his portrayal of superhero Captain America, said his dream came true as he is a part of the Pixar family for giving his voice to a familiar hero Buzz Lightyear.
Disney Studios has released the trailer of the animated movie Lightyear on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old actor is part of the project to lend his voice to the main character in the animated superhero movie. Buzz Lightyear is an astronaut - an inspiration from the favourite Toy Story figure Buzz Lightyear.
"Animated movie [sic] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams," Chris Evans expressed his excitement while taking to a microblogging website.
"They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: 'Thank you' doesn't even come close #Lightyear."
Chris Evans also attached a screenshot of his statement about the movie to his tweet. "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," it stated.
"Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."
"Lightyear" will be released to theatres in 2022 summer. The animated film unfolds the life of Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger. The Disney-released trailer shows Buzz Lightyear, dressed in his iconic suit, getting ready for a space mission at a training facility.
Watch the trailer here:
Baldwin was handed the gun by assistant director Dave Halls, who announced that the weapon was safe, using the...
Olivia Rodrigo opens up on receiving ' strange' gifts from Joe Biden
The song has 388 million views on YouTube
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share glimpses from their Halloween look
Tristan Thompson shares the cute snaps on his Instagram
Meghan Markle has often been pinned as the person to start a rift between Prince William and Prince Harry