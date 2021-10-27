Prince Harry 'very worried' over Queen Elizabeth's health

Prince Harry is reportedly very worried following news that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth was admitted to the hospital earlier this month.

According to US Weekly, the Duke of Sussex is feeling "hopeless" as he is far away in the US while the Queen is in the UK.

"He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her," the insider said.

It is also said that Harry, who made the move across the world with his wife Meghan Markle, stills "feels guilty about not saying goodbye" to his late grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away in April.

"[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother,"the source said.

According to the source, Harry is "hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again."