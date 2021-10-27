



Olivia Rodrigo recalls her ' meetup' with Joe Biden at White House





Olivia Rodrigo opened up on receiving some ‘ strange’ gifts from the US President Joe Biden during her visit to the White House in July.

The Singer had visited the White House to spread awareness and urged the younger generation to take their COVID 19 jabs.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the Good 4 U singer said, “ Everyone was kind to me including the President and Dr Fauci.”

She added, “I was scared I was going to sneeze and break a priceless artefact. It was crazy. But I walked out, didn’t break anything. Thank God."

“He gave me some strange gifts including M&M’s and a shoehorn. Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president. Now we know he is, giving out shoehorns.”

Rodrigo attended the event clad in style, white platforms with a pink tweed skirt suit.