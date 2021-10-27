Richa Chadha , Ali Fazal all set for Halloween celebrations

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were in full mood of celebration as they shared glimpses from their Halloween look on social media.
The duo have been dating each other for a long time now and time and again marriage rumours have also circulated.
For an epic Halloween look Richa took inspiration from Cleopatra, the queen of the Ptolemaic kingdom of Egypt while Ali opted for a full ‘ vampire’ look.
Sharing the pictures on social media, the Fukrey actress penned it with a simple caption, ‘Sport.’
Fans and friends showered their post with love along with various emoticons.
Dia Mirza wrote, “You guys followed by two heart emojis.’’
The couple posed intimately in style.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to allegdely tie the knot in December 2020
In a note to her fans on Friday, Lorde revealed how the pandemic affected her mental health
Minister also demands an electronic probe with call record details of NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede
'Cutest baby Jaan Jeh,' praise Kareena Kapoor's fans
Lisa achieved the milestone with 'Lalisa' MV on October 27th, after 48 days of the tracks’ release.
Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin