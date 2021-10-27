



Richa Chadha , Ali Fazal all set for Halloween celebrations: See Photos

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were in full mood of celebration as they shared glimpses from their Halloween look on social media.



The duo have been dating each other for a long time now and time and again marriage rumours have also circulated.

For an epic Halloween look Richa took inspiration from Cleopatra, the queen of the Ptolemaic kingdom of Egypt while Ali opted for a full ‘ vampire’ look.

Sharing the pictures on social media, the Fukrey actress penned it with a simple caption, ‘Sport.’







Fans and friends showered their post with love along with various emoticons.

Dia Mirza wrote, “You guys followed by two heart emojis.’’

The couple posed intimately in style.