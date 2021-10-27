Katrina Kaif snubs December wedding rumors with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is finally speaking about her wedding rumors with beau Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking with BollywoodLife in an interview on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor said that she has no plans to get married this year.

When the show host asked reasons behind the rumor, Katrina confessed that she is equally surprised by the news.

“That’s a question I have for the last 15 years," responded the Sooryavanshi star.

Katrina's statement comes after Indian media on Tuesday speculated wedding bells for the actor. Katrina and Vicky have allegedly been dating since 2019, but the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.