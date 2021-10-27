Katrina Kaif snubs December wedding rumors with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is finally speaking about her wedding rumors with beau Vicky Kaushal.
Speaking with BollywoodLife in an interview on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor said that she has no plans to get married this year.
When the show host asked reasons behind the rumor, Katrina confessed that she is equally surprised by the news.
“That’s a question I have for the last 15 years," responded the Sooryavanshi star.
Katrina's statement comes after Indian media on Tuesday speculated wedding bells for the actor. Katrina and Vicky have allegedly been dating since 2019, but the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.
'Cutest baby Jaan Jeh,' praise Kareena Kapoor's fans
Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin
William does not approve of the show depicting a full episode about Princess Diana's shocking sitdown with BBC
Jerry O’Connell has given a glimpse of his recent interaction with Kourtney Kardashian.
South Koreans had the Squid Game experiencing when playing with the doll in a park in Seoul
The latest update on the monarch's health rang alarm bells as she pulled out of Cop26