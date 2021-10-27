Indian Minister questions NCB about arrest warrants of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson, Nawab Malik is accusing Narcotics Control Bureau of being unfair.
In a recent press conference, Malik made allegations against NCB's ability to provide justice to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
Despite FIR lodge against Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Sharaddha Kapoor, no arrests have been made, iterated the minister.
Malik's speech comes after NCB and special courts denied Aryan's bail plea. The 23-year-old has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail for more than three weeks.
Malik also demanded an electronic probe with call record details of NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi and Wankhede’s driver.
'Cutest baby Jaan Jeh,' praise Kareena Kapoor's fans
Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin
William does not approve of the show depicting a full episode about Princess Diana's shocking sitdown with BBC
Jerry O’Connell has given a glimpse of his recent interaction with Kourtney Kardashian.
South Koreans had the Squid Game experiencing when playing with the doll in a park in Seoul
The latest update on the monarch's health rang alarm bells as she pulled out of Cop26