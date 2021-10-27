Blackpink's Lisa's song surpasses 300 million views on YouTube

Blackpink's Lisa has bagged another recognition as she becomes the fastest female K-pop solo artist to surpass 300 million views on YouTube.

The 24-year-old Thai rapper has achieved the milestone with her solo debut song, Lalisa, on October 27th, after 48 days of the MV release.

The Money songster surpassed her band mate Jennie’s Solo MV which crossed the big number in span of six months.

Not only this, the song has also surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify within 46 days of release, announced her management company, YG Entertainment on October 26th.

With the achievement, the track becomes the second quickest to hit three figures on music streaming platform.