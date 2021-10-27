Take a peek into Halsey's 'sweet life' with son Ender

Halsey is giving fans a glimpse of their life after becoming a mother.
The 27-year-old singer turned to their Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of three-month-old son Ender Ridley.
"sweet life," the Without Me hit maker captioned the post.
Ender Ridley, whom they welcomed in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin.
In the photos, on could spot Halsey sitting on a blanket cradling little Ender wrapped up in a red hoodie and blanket. In another, the mother-son duo calmly watched the sunset.
Halsey welcomed son Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.
Queen pulls out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the COP26
The Kardashian and Jenner clans sign a multi-year content deal with Hulu
Camila Cabello is all set to release her new track in collaboration with Tainy on Friday
Scott Disick is fresh out of a relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin
Herbie Herbert, who managed Journey and the Steve Miller Band, dies
Ed Sheeran, welcomed baby Lyra Antarctica in September last year