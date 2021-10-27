 
Wednesday October 27, 2021
Take a peek into Halsey's 'sweet life' with son Ender

Halsey welcomed son Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin

By Web Desk
October 27, 2021
Take a peek into Halsey's 'sweet life' with baby Ender

Halsey is giving fans a glimpse of their life after becoming a mother.

The 27-year-old singer turned to their Instagram on  Tuesday to share an adorable photo  of three-month-old son Ender Ridley.

"sweet life," the Without Me  hit maker captioned the post.

In the photos, on could spot Halsey sitting on a blanket cradling little Ender wrapped up in a red hoodie and blanket.  In another, the mother-son duo calmly watched the sunset.

Halsey welcomed son Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.