Lorde touches upon feeling lonely during the ongoing pandemic

Famed singer Lorde is opening up about her 2021 and how she felt alone amidst the pandemic.

The Royals crooner, 24, told fans in a newsletter on Tuesday, that her 2021 was different than what she had expected.

"The pandemic has continued to make things difficult, lonely, or dangerous for absolutely everyone in varying degrees, but outside of that, 2021 has been tough in completely unexpected ways," wrote the singer.

"Being away from home at a time where the country's struggling to contain the virus, feeling isolated from friends and loved ones there. Looking out at the country I'm in and feeling estranged from so much of what I see, and knowing it feels as estranged from me," said Lorde.

The Kiwi artist went on to say that she is "questioning what I'm doing and why, all the time, on an unprecedented level."

She also touched upon her decision to take a step back from social media, saying: "I was so sure skipping the negatives (compulsive time-wasting, IV drip of dread, satisfying but hollow validation loop) would outweigh missing out on the positives (feeling like part of a community, hearing your sweet words, hitting you back). But I've really, really missed you.”

"Normally I'd be doing festivals and shows already, pinging around the world and touching your faces, so that probably contributes to the loneliness a little bit," she added.