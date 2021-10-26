Olivia Munn 'excited' to give birth, embrace parenthood with John Mulaney

Star Olivia Munn expressed excitement on embracing motherhood amid split rumours with husband John Mulaney.



Currently, the actress is expecting her first baby and cannot stop gushing over the honour she is going to be blessed with.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Iron Man 2 star said, “Justine and I had a long conversation about this the other day, honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world."

In September, the couple confirmed the pregnancy news and back then Mulaney stated, "I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together."

Previously, the star flaunted her baby bump on Instagram posing alongside her pets.

Recently, it was reported that the couple have decided to part ways but nothing seemed to be confirmed at the moment.