Ajay Devgn once revealed he didn’t want to see Kajol after first meeting

Ajay Devgn in an old interview revealed that he initially thought Kajol is arrogant during their first meeting.

The 52-year-old and the Dilwale actor tied the knot in 1999 and have two kids together.

The film director recalled his first meeting with the actress and had shared, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens.”

However, the two later got along after their not so positive meeting, Devgn had told the outlet, “(When Kajol and I got married) my family was happy that there was finally someone speaking in the house! But honestly, out of two people, one needs to speak. If we both kept quiet, it would be a problem. So Kajol is talkative and I’m quiet.”

The actor had added, “Kajol and I are certainly perfect for each other, but everybody is different. I just urge people to let their partner be. Don’t try to change who they inherently are…I don’t know what attracted me to her. Actually, we both don’t know what it was…. We began talking, then we became friends and eventually we decided to get married. We didn’t even propose to each other. It just happened naturally.”