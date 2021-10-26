Priyanka Chopra drops jaws in black ensemble as she heads out for dinner in Rome

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has been quiet busy filming various projects this year. The actress, who has been travelling all over the Europe recently for her upcoming series Citadel, was spotted having dinner with her friends in Rome.

On Saturday night, the White Tiger actress seemed to be enjoying her time with her friends while dining outdoors at Pierluigi’s in Rome, Italy.

Taking to Instagram, several of her friends, as well as fan accounts, shared her pictures from the evening. The dive looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for an all-black outfit to the dinner and kept her voluminous hair loose.

She was seen smiling and laughing as she spoke with her friends. In one of the shared snaps, PeeCee also wore a glowing headband as she posed for group pictures.



Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Sky Is Pink actress also shared a video of the streets of Rome as she departed from the city. She wrote, "Ciao Roma..I Love You @bulgari @anjula_acharia." The video was originally shared by Anjula on her Instagram Stories.

On the professional front, the Dil Dhadakne Do starlet has several films in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections. She will also be seen in Text For You.

She recently announced the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.