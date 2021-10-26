Jennifer Hudson all smiles as she reunites with her Dreamgirls costar Jamie Foxx

American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson reunited with her costar Jamie Foxx on Sunday when he made a backstage appearance during her guest spot at Andrea Bocelli's Hollywood Bowl concert.
The 40-year-old star beamed while cozying up to Jamie, 53, who won his own Oscar for 2004's Ray.
She was looking gorgeous in a pleated gold dress as she met up backstage with her friend. Her glittering outfit covered in tight pleats, along with a gold jeweled necklace.
On the other hands, Jamie was ready for the Bowl's chilly evenings with a black overcoat featuring a furry collar, as well as a white shirt and black pants.
Kim Kardshian's shapewear line Skims will be releasing its products, created with Fendi, on November 9
Saweetie has opened up about her 'new hobby of clicking people's pictures.'
Hugh Jackman posted a video on his Instagram to reluctantly wish Ryan Reynolds
Kim Taehyung apologized to his fans for not giving his best due to the leg injury
South Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho is rumored to have been hospitalized amid feud with ex-girlfriend
Camilla opens about her mother's battle with osteoporosis, a condition that causes bones to lose strength