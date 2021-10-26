Jennifer Hudson all smiles as she reunites with her Dreamgirls costar Jamie Foxx

 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Jennifer Hudson was looking gorgeous in a pleated gold dress

October 26, 2021
American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson reunited with her costar Jamie Foxx on Sunday when he made a backstage appearance during her guest spot at Andrea Bocelli's Hollywood Bowl concert.

The 40-year-old star beamed while cozying up to Jamie, 53, who won his own Oscar for 2004's Ray.

She was looking gorgeous in a pleated gold dress as she met up backstage with her friend. Her  glittering outfit covered in tight pleats, along with a gold jeweled necklace.

On the other hands, Jamie was ready for the Bowl's chilly evenings with a black overcoat featuring a furry collar, as well as a white shirt and black pants. 